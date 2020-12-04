Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,218 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,716,000 after purchasing an additional 357,374 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 216,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,171,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEL opened at $117.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.10. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $118.03.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $2,673,454.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 48,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total transaction of $5,589,666.24. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,837 shares of company stock worth $19,230,552. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

