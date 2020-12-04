Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 238,689 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 99.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,689 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.04.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $316.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.82 and a beta of 1.62. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $332.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

