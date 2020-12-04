Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,321,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.49% of Under Armour worth $111,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Under Armour by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 87,353 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 10.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 13.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Under Armour by 198.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 289,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Under Armour by 24.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UA stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.38. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%.

UA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.