Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,755 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of The Shyft Group worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

SHYF opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.62. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.81, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

