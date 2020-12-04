Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 323.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,310 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.7% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 306.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,834,074 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 303.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,289,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27,863,617 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 273.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,013,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,170,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,361,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 455.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,771,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,611,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $122.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,090.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.70. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

