Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,313 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.77% of Stitch Fix worth $106,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 75,479 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $1,869,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

SFIX stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 2.61. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $42.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.35.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $104,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 23,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $921,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 772,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,268,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

