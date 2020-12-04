Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,977 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JMP Securities raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.35.

Shares of OHI opened at $37.79 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

