Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 342.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,646 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.3% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,937,000 after acquiring an additional 48,834,074 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apple by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,289,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27,863,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Apple by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,013,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,170,721,000 after acquiring an additional 26,361,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $122.94 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2,090.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

