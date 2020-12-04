Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $7.28 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 304.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,841 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,287 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.4% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Apple by 273.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,013,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,170,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,361,765 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Apple by 274.9% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 391,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,286,000 after purchasing an additional 286,729 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 241.4% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 117,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 83,320 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 245.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 55,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 39,637 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Apple by 303.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,289,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27,863,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $122.94 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2,090.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.