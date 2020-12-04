Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Endava by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 890.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.14.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.71 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAVA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.13.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

