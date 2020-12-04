LPL Financial LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,641 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,083.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,718,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,295 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 295.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,802,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,175,000 after purchasing an additional 799,215 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,184,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,811,000 after purchasing an additional 664,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.32.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

