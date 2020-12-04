LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

