Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $253,000 Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Timken during the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Timken during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The Timken by 57.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 1,379.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Timken in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Timken in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Timken from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

TKR stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.80. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $75.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

In related news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $479,800.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $3,529,268.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108 over the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

