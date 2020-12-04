LPL Financial LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,391 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 152.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 763.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC has been the subject of several research reports. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.