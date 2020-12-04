7,910 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 20.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 928,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,513 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 10.1% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 20,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.6167 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 121.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

