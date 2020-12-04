The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,211 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Radian Group worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 94.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of RDN opened at $19.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $375.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.