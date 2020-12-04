LPL Financial LLC Buys 9,276 Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.64% of Gladstone Capital worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLAD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

