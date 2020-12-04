Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,885 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $1,089,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Raine Capital LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark raised Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.85.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $842,825.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $321,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,002 shares of company stock worth $2,694,638. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $47.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average is $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.