Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,100 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of PDC Energy worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,816 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 100,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 985,524 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 46,570 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 38.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 473,698 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 132,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $63,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PDCE stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

