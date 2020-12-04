Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,616,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,535,000 after buying an additional 281,788 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 79,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 701,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.13.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02).

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRMK shares. BidaskClub cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

