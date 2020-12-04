Aperio Group LLC Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 9.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 30.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 287,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 67,027 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 36.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 31.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 31.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 103,312 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $60.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $60.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $45,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $1,071,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,873,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 783,608 shares of company stock worth $39,972,754. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.27.

