Swiss National Bank Purchases 14,200 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.75. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $150,016,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

