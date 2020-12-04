Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 33.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

