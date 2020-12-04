Aperio Group LLC Raises Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,855,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,966 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,542,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,758,000 after acquiring an additional 823,986 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 867,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,987,000 after acquiring an additional 105,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $2,273,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,755.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Mawhinney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.73, for a total transaction of $1,300,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,190.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,093 shares of company stock valued at $25,569,448. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BILL opened at $118.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.77. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $124.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. ValuEngine cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.69.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

