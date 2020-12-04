Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 168.6% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Under Armour by 229.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Under Armour by 34.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UAA opened at $17.00 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

