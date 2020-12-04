Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,845 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $4,886,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 538.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 353,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 297,741 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,782.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $348,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,558.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $889,950 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Shares of CLDT opened at $11.53 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $541.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

