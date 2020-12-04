Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Otter Tail worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Otter Tail by 13.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Otter Tail by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 403,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 85,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 749,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Otter Tail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Otter Tail stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.35. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.35 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.