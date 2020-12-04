Swiss National Bank Has $2.97 Million Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Livent worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Livent by 282.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Livent by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

