Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Upwork were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,302,000 after purchasing an additional 135,541 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter worth $1,200,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 22.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter worth $654,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Upwork by 68.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 421,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 171,241 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,558 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $463,564.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,424.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,591 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $127,947.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,281 shares of company stock worth $5,026,498 in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.