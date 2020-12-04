The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 5,795 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 27.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,684,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,642,000 after buying an additional 600,494 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $27.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $31.97.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 158,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,093,182.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

