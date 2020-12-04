The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.65 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,776 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 4,347.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.92 and a beta of 2.38. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

AER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

