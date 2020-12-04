The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,029 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of PTC Therapeutics worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,459,000 after buying an additional 73,730 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,388,000 after purchasing an additional 132,241 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 52.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,754,000.

In related news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $256,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,412.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $125,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,277.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,168 shares of company stock worth $14,516,369 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.08. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.77.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The company had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTCT. UBS Group assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

