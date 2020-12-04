The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of The Ensign Group worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. FMR LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $599.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENSG. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens raised The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,250 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $133,267.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $166,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,404 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,622. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

