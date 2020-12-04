The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 13,978 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,978 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,281,000 after purchasing an additional 26,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,162,000 after buying an additional 29,736 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,920,000 after buying an additional 13,465 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 734,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,033,000 after buying an additional 50,951 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 576,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,242,000 after acquiring an additional 133,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $114.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,635.81, a P/E/G ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $144.90.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

