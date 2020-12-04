The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.73 Million Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in News were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of News by 82.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 387.2% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of News by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,257,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $18.57 on Friday. News Co. has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

