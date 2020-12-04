The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Iridium Communications worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IRDM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 20,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $615,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 46,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,426.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,979,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,455 shares of company stock worth $5,724,523 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

