The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 111,666 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI opened at $52.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $56.87.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. Insiders sold 23,429 shares of company stock worth $1,172,682 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

