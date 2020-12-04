The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Greif worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Greif by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Greif by 7.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Greif in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Greif in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $48.50 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $51.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

GEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

