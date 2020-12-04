The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 495 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Balchem worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Balchem by 175.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $103.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $113.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.50 million. Research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In related news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

