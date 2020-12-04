The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 775 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,594,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,250,000 after buying an additional 93,387 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Omnicell by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,041,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 328,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Omnicell by 2.5% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 327,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. Benchmark increased their target price on Omnicell from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $1,024,461.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,628,072.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $105,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,221.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,600. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

OMCL stock opened at $104.39 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $109.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 92.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.