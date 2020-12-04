The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,871 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.19% of Sally Beauty worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBH. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,067,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,541 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 73.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,313,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,249 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 73.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,683,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,565 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 5,272.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,012,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 993,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 583,111 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $351,359.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $11.67 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

