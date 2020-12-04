AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of AMC Networks worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in AMC Networks by 69.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $32.40 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $654.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

