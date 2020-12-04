The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,640 Shares of Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Aphria were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Aphria during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 28.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 26.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 30.5% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Aphria by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aphria alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on APHA. Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aphria from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.76.

Shares of APHA stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 93.56 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Aphria Inc. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $8.68.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.