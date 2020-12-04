The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,321 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Brooks Automation worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 100.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 19.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,334 shares in the company, valued at $17,340,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $176,536.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,928,866.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,953 shares of company stock valued at $6,911,344 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.82 and a beta of 2.01. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $74.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRKS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

