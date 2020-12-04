Swiss National Bank Buys 2,000 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PROS were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on PROS in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, EVP John C. P. Allessio sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $90,847.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $266,401.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $43.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.54. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

