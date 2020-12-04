Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

