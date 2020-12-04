Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Skyline Champion worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at about $28,062,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,187,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after purchasing an additional 827,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,871,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,564,000 after acquiring an additional 244,640 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 77.1% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 284,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 123,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 67.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 241,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 97,520 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:SKY opened at $31.64 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $37.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

