Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NWN opened at $47.79 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $77.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $93.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 87.67%.

NWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.44 per share, with a total value of $71,104.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,623.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

