Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $46.54.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $205.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

