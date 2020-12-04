Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,795,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,699 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,384,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,618,000 after acquiring an additional 276,696 shares during the period. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 6,206,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,891,000 after acquiring an additional 474,463 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,226,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 335,356 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

Shares of CLI stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.13). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mack-Cali Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.